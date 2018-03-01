Sunday open house: 3-4-18

×
Sunday, 3/4, from 2-4 pm
- 511 Hampton Drive
- Hollywood
- MLS #906682
- $750,000
- 4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Bath
- John High, 205.999.3575
×
- Edgewood
- MLS #806882
- $325,000
- 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath
- Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398
×
- Homewood
- MLS #807427
- $398,500
- 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
- Mary Browning, 205.281.5992
×
- Homewood
- MLS #804654
- $425,000
- 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
- Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094
×
- 98 Lucerne Blvd.
- Edgewood
- MLS #805284
- $499,900
- 6 Bedroom / 4 Bath
- Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742
×
- Homewood
- MLS #808447
- $299,900
- 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
- Ginny Powell, 205.253.1900
×
206 St Charles Street
- Edgewood
- MLS #808250
- $740,000
- 5 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
- Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259
×
- Homewood
- MLS# 802369
- 3 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
- $549,900
- Matt Robinson, RealtySouth, 205-907-7171
To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com on Thursdays before noon.