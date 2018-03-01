Sunday open house: 3-4-18

Sunday, 3/4, from 2-4 pm

436 Hillwood Drive

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #806882   
  • $325,000
  • 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

1805 Saulter Road

317 Delcris Court

1024 Sherbrooke Drive

206 St Charles Street

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #808250   
  • $740,000
  • 5 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259

520 Clermont DrHomewood

  • Homewood
  • MLS# 802369
  • 3 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
  • $549,900
  • Matt Robinson, RealtySouth, 205-907-7171

March 2018

