Sunday open house: 2-18-18

by

504 Lakeshore Drive

  • Homewood
  • MLS #792686   
  • $624,900
  • 3 Bedroom / 3.1 Bath
  • John Newell, 205.532.0959

519 Cliff Place

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #806600   
  • $449,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

708 Broadway Street

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #789004   
  • $429,900
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

317 Delcris Court

  • Homewood
  • MLS #804654   
  • $425,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath

436 Hillwood Drive

3523 Rhodes Drive

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com Thursday by noon. 

Tags

by

February 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues