Summer construction timeline at Homewood schools

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Hoar Program Management. Plans for Homewood High School include a new addition on the north side of the building, rearrangement of interior facilities and new traffic patterns for pickup and drop-off of students.

Classes are out and construction crews are in at Homewood’s schools this summer.

The expansion and improvement project that Homewood City Schools first presented to the public in fall 2016 will finally see dirt being moved over the summer, with work continuing into next school year and fall 2019. The project — which includes additions and interior improvements at all five schools, plus work on the schools’ HVAC system and high school track surface — is being funded by the City of Homewood as part of a $110 million bond.

The bond will also pay for a new public safety headquarters on Bagby Drive, field renovations and additions at West Homewood Park, a new pool at Patriot Park and potentially new sidewalks with any money left over. The council approved a one-cent sales tax increase in late 2016 to offset the additional debt.

Hoar Program Management, which the school system hired to oversee the construction process, has broken up the improvements into multiple projects. HCS spokesperson Merrick Wilson said the first of two packages of elementary school work, the structural steel for Homewood High School and the renovation package for Homewood Middle School were all bid in April, while the demolition of the HHS fine arts building and field house was bid out in May.

HPM senior program manager Tommy Alfano told City Council members in April that the addition and interior work at HHS will be bid out in June and September, respectively, while the remainder of the work at the elementary schools will go up for bid in October. Additionally, he said the company will attempt to complete work on Homewood High’s cafeteria and Bailey Theatre over the summer so kids’ schedules won’t be impacted.

Here’s the work to expect at the schools over the summer:

► School system automated HVAC control system: Work began in April to install a new server system, software and controls at all five schools and the central office. It is expected to be complete by October 2019. Whitaker & Rawson are the architects and Alabama Controls, Inc. is the contractor.

► Waldrop Stadium track resurfacing: The track and its base will be removed and replaced, with a new sprint lane and surface as well as drainage work. Construction began in May and the sub surface is slated to be installed in August 2018, with the track surface date not yet announced. Holcomb Norton Partners are the architects and Coston General Contractors, Inc. were selected as contractors for the project.

► Elementary schools secure entry vestibules: Goodwyn Mills & Cawood and Duncan & Thompson Construction were selected to add security features to the entries of all three Homewood elementary schools. This work will take place through August 2018.

► Homewood Middle School additions: Six classrooms will be added at the school — two per grade — and additional office space and a secure entry will also be constructed. This work is scheduled to be complete in August 2018, and Goodwyn Mills & Cawood were selected as project architects.

► Homewood High School field house and arts building demolition: This work will take place form June to August 2018, with Goodwyn Mills & Cawood serving as architects.

According to documents posted on the Homewood City Schools website, work at Homewood Middle School will continue through summer 2019 to add a new multi-purpose room, make locker room modifications and relocate existing wrestling, cheer, choral and band rooms to new locations.

Work will also continue through fall 2019 at Homewood High School to build an addition on the north side with a new secure entry, 14 classrooms, athletics and fine arts pavilions and interior modifications for different uses and better hallway traffic flow. Vehicle traffic flow will also be changed once construction work is complete to separate student parking and parent pickup and drop-off lines.

The remainder of the work on the elementary schools, which include new classrooms and rearranged interior space for classrooms and cafeterias, is scheduled to last from January to fall 2019.

Wilson noted that these schedules are estimates, subject to change.

Since much of the construction work will overlap with the 2018-19 and part of the 2019-20 school years, Wilson said the school system will be working with construction firms as they are hired to minimize the overlap between students and active work sites. This will include perimeter fencing, signage, background checks for site workers and analysis of entry points for students that might expose them to construction areas.

Learn more about the plans for Homewood’s schools under the “Facilities” tab at homewood.k12.al.us.