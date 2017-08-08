Increased traffic expected with start of school

Beginning on Aug. 9, Homewood City School students will be returning to school for the 2017-18 year, which may affect traffic.

In a release, the Homewood Police Department reminded drivers to be mindful of school zone speed limits and plan for greater congestion during the morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times. Drivers should also be aware of possible families and students walking to nearby schools. 

"Homewood Police ask that all motorists remain patient while parents and students adjust into their normal drop-off and pick-up routines," a release said. 

