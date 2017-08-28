Standing-room-only crowd supports downtown pocket park

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Pocket Park Initiative Supporters of a downtown pocket park at the Aug. 28, 2017 city council meeting.

Homewood's city council chambers ran out of room on Monday night as residents filled the seats and most of the available standing room to support the idea of a park on the current police headquarters site downtown.

A group of residents began an effort to create the pocket park over the summer in response to the high amount of streets, sidewalks and other hard surfaces covering downtown Homewood. The police headquarters at 1833 29th Ave. S. will be vacated when a new headquarters is built on Bagby Drive, and the greenspace initiative is intended to replace the building with a small park rather than selling or leasing the property to a business.

The movement has gained traction online and through meetings in each ward of the city, culminating in the crowd at tonight's meeting.

“I would just simply say there’s great care, there’s great love for this city amongst these folks,” said Rick Batson, one of two men who spoke for the crowd. He added that he feels the city has been "asleep at the wheel a little bit" in regard to development of the downtown area and allowing too much "gray" and too little "green."

Batson, a Hallman Hill resident, is among those who believe a park would be a quality-of-life improvement as well as a potential attractor for shoppers and diners at Homewood's businesses. Final plans for the property have not been decided, but using the land for new business has been discussed as a potential addition to downtown shopping as well as sales and property tax.

The initiative's request is that the council waits to sell or lease the land until citizens can develop an alternative plan and have time to comment on their options. They said that they have identified a plan to purchase the lot for its full appraisal price and take care of ongoing maintenance, though no specifics were given as to how this would be accomplished.

“It’s our living room and we appreciate it for that,” Batson said.

Council President Bruce Limbaugh said decisions about the police property will be part of the master planning process for the downtown area. This, he said, is where the greenspace initiative should start.

After the meeting, Ward 1 Representative Britt Thames said the master planning committee has begun meeting and will be launching its website and social media accounts soon. The website will include surveys, maps and other information. The whole planning process will take about a year, Thames said.

Limbaugh and Thames both said the idea of having a buyer for the property at full value increased their interest in the feasibility of the pocket park.

After the pocket park presentation, the crowds at the city council meeting thinned considerably. The council also: