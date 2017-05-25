Some city services closed on Memorial Day

× Expand Homewood City Hall

As you make your plans for the Memorial Day weekend, remember some city services will be changed due to the holiday.

City Hall will be closed on May 29. Homes that have garbage and trash pickup on Mondays will instead have pickup on Tuesday, while Tuesday pickups will be moved to Wednesday. The rest of the week will resume the regular garbage and trash schedule.

The Homewood Community Center's business office will be closed on May 29, but the community center itself will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The Senior Center will be open those same hours. The Homewood Central Pool will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m., but the Lee Community Center will be closed.

The Homewood Public Library will be closed both Sunday and Monday, May 28-29, in observance of the holiday. Executive Director Deborah Fout said the library is not planning any special programs for Memorial Day.

For more information on city services, visit homewoodal.net.