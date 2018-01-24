Shades Creek Greenway recognized as Birding Trail

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. The Shades Creek Greenway is a popular spot for walkers, runners and cyclists as it provides miles of paved trails without vehicle traffic. Plans for Phases II and III of the greenway project are expected to move forward this year. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Audubon/Debbie McKenzie. #2 Brown-headed Nuthatch × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Audubon #1 Barred Owl, Prev Next

It was announced this week that Shades Creek Greenway has been added to the Alabama Birding Trail list.

The Birding Trails include more than 270 spots across Alabama for prime bird watching, including the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve, Lake Purdy and other Jefferson County sites. This is the first Birding Trail location in Homewood and will be part of the Appalachian Highlands region. The trail is a partnership with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, University of Alabama Center for Economic Development and Birmingham Audubon Society.

Homewood resident Liz Rozzelle decided to pursue the status for the greenway, after frequently seeing pileated woodpeckers, herons, hawks, wrens and more while walking the trail. She has volunteered for the Audubon Society since 2014.

"It's pretty amazing," Rozzelle said of the wildlife in Shades Creek Greenway.

There will be a formal announcement of Shades Creek Greenway's addition to the Trails in February, and Rozzelle said a sign may be added along the greenway to let pedestrians know about the bird-watching opportunities.

See a list and map of Alabama Birding Trails at alabamabirdingtrails.com.