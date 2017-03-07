Jefferson County school tax renewal passes by large percent

The opinion of voters on school taxes were clear-cut when they came in on Tuesday night.

The unofficial results for the school tax renewal overwhelmingly showed support for keeping the tax. Even though voter turnout was only 5.87 percent of the registered voters, the results as of 9 p.m. showed that 92.8 percent of total voters in Jefferson County supported the proposed renewal and continuation of the tax.

Two of the taxes covered all of Jefferson County and were voted on by all Jefferson County voters. In total, 26,236 votes were cast over the course of the day.

In Homewood specifically, 94.62 percent voted in support of the renewal of the 5.5 mill tax and 94.62 percent voted in favor of the 9.6 mill tax.

Collectively, the four taxes that residents voted on has provided more than $11 million each year to the schools. The revenue from these taxes is equivalent to the salaries and benefits of 148 teachers.

