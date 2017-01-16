Rosedale to hold community meeting Tuesday

× Expand Courtesy of Rosedale Community Association Facebook Lee Community Center Lee Community Center

Rosedale residents and city leaders are holding a community meeting on Jan. 17 to discuss plans for community improvements and use of the city's recent $110 million bond, which is slated to be spent on schools, parks and recreation and other city purposes.

The meeting was first mentioned in December, after Rosedale residents attended a city work session to air their concerns. Ward 1 Representative Britt Thames, whose constituency includes Rosedale, said at the time that the meeting's discussion could include abandoned or neglected home abatement, Spring Park, roads and sidewalks, historical markers and other improvements.

Thames and fellow Ward 1 Representative Andy Gwaltney will attend the meeting, along with Mayor Scott McBrayer and Council President Bruce Limbaugh. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in Lee Community Center, 1828 25th Court South.