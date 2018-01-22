Red Shoe 10K to affect traffic in downtown Homewood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama Red Shoe Run Runners will take over SoHo Square on Jan. 21 to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House at Children’s of Alabama.

This Saturday, motorists should be aware of potential delays in downtown Homewood, according to a release from Homewood Police Department.

The police department issued a release Monday morning residents of the 10K Red Shoe Run, which is set to start at 7 a.m. The race will go through downtown Homewood, along Oxmoor Road, Saulter Road, Broadway Street, Greensprings Highway, Shades Creek Parkway and Highway 31. Motorists can expect delay along those roads during the time of the race, according to police.

The race is expected to end by 10 a.m.