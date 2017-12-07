Possibly rabid fox captured near Samford University

The Homewood Police Department released a statement earlier today to notify the public of a potentially sick fox that was in the area of Samford University. Mountain Brook Animal Control was able to capture the fox after Samford requested assistance and the fox has since been transported to a local veterinarian to be tested for rabies. Mountain Brook Animal Control officer Preston Sloan said they should have the results of the test within a few days.

According to social media posts on Facebook, a resident on Windsor Boulevard was bitten by a fox the evening of Dec. 6 and another neighbor encountered the fox around 8:30 p.m. as it attacked his shoe.

Authorities are still unsure if Mountain Brook Animal Control captured the same fox that was responsible for the attacks and advise residents to keep pets and children indoors when possible, to report any sightings of animals that are sick or disoriented and to not attempt to capture the animals.