Police unable to find source of shots fired in West Homewood

Despite numerous calls from residents, Homewood Police were not able to find the source of shots fired in West Homewood this evening.

Sgt. Eric Marquard said about four shots were fired somewhere near I-65 tonight, according to calls from citizens nearby and residents who flagged down patrolling officers. None of the callers were able to pinpoint a location, and several officers rode through the area for about half an hour without finding the source.

Marquard said officers have returned to their regular patrols.

Anyone with additional information can contact the police at 332-6204.