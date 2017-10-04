Police remind residents to lock cars after recent burglaries

× Expand Staff photo.

The Homewood Police Department released a statement on Oct. 4 addressing a recent uptick in vehicle burglaries in the Homewood area.

"Most of the vehicles that were burglarized were left unlocked with valuables in plain view," the release said. "The Homewood Police Department would like to remind residents to please lock your vehicles and remove your valuables." Residents are also called to remind neighbors to do the same.

To report anyone acting suspiciously, the department advises residents to call 911 and refrain from approaching the individual.