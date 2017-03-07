Police looking for suspects after attempted burglary

Homewood police responded to a residence on Berry Road the afternoon of March 6 after receiving a call about an attempted burglary.

According to the department's release, the suspects, who are a black male and a black female, kicked in the rear door to the residence while the homeowner was inside. Upon realizing the owner was home, they ran through the woods towards I-65. Officers were unable to locate either of the suspects and have no additional information.

Sgt. John Carr said police are hoping someone in the neighborhood may have seen the suspects or a suspect vehicle and may be able to provide a more detailed description to help in the search. If anyone has further information, they are encouraged to contact the Homewood Police Department at 332-6200.