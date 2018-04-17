Police investigating Walmart shooting

× Expand Homewood Police Badge

An overnight shooting at the Walmart on Lakeshore Parkway is under investigation by Homewood Police Department's detective division.

HPD Sgt. John Carr issued a release stating that officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning to Walmart due to reports of a shot being fired. The release said they found a victim with a gunshot wound to his torso, who was taken to the hospital for treatment and released Tuesday morning.

The suspect is a contracted security guard for the store, and Carr said he appeared to have been in an altercation with the victim when he fired his gun, based on preliminary evidence.

The security guard is being held in custody at HPD headquarters as detectives continue to investigate the incident and the cause of the dispute.