Police department gives annual awards

Sydney Cromwell 2017 Police Department Awards Ceremony Officers present the state and national flags at the 2017 Police Department Awards Ceremony. Mayor Scott McBrayer speaks at the 2017 Police Department Awards Ceremony. Lieutenants Eric Hampton, Ben Sutton, Andrew Didcoct and Keith Peterson. Officer Matthew Green receives the Exemplary Service award. Officer Kerah Hyatt receives the exemplary service award. Officer Jonathon Whisenhunt receives the exemplary service award. Pam Adkins receives the exemplary service award. Corporal Chris Morgan receives the Distinguished Service Award. Officer Jason Davis receives the Distinguished Service Award. Officer Gabe Ferguson receives the Spirit Award from the Homewood Police Foundation. Jessie Williams was named the Civilian Employee of the Year. Officer Trent Ricketts was named the Police Officer of the Year. Sgt. Justin Self receives the Chief's Award. Officer Scott Blake received the Medal of Honor. Medal of Honor recipients Cody Mize, Jonah Abney and Corporal Scott Zimmerman. Officer Jonah Abney received the Medal of Honor. Officer Cody Mize received the Medal of Honor.

The Homewood Police Department presented its annual awards to officers and department employees on Feb. 23, recognizing instances of exemplary service in 2016.

"The word that comes to mind, I think, is grateful," Mayor Scott McBrayer said at the opening of the ceremony. "I can't tell you how grateful I am for you. I hope you enjoy working for the city."

Police Chief Tim Ross said in 2016 the department hired 21 new employees and promoted 10 people. He also recognized those present at city hall who were in supervisory ranks or special assignments. Ross was joined by lieutenants Eric Hampton, Ben Sutton, Andrew Didcoct and Keith Peterson in handing out this year's awards.

The highest award, the Medal of Honor, was given to four officers this year. Scott Blake was recognized for an October 2015 encounter with an armed suspect where, Ross said, Blake saved the life of a fellow officer. Corporal Scott Zimmerman and officers Jonah Abney and Cody Mize received the award for their response to a July 2016 armed robbery suspect. The incident ended with an officer-involved shooting, but Ross said an investigation showed the officers had likely saved lives with their response.

Sgt. Justin Self received the Chief's Award for his work in helping the department hire 21 new employees to fill several staffing shortages. Ross said Self was frequently at work on his off days to conduct interviews and fitness tests.

Officer Jack Mangels was given the National Defense Award for his military service. Mangels is currently on deployment with the National Guard.

The Distinguished Service Award was also given to four officers. Corporal Chris Morgan and officers Michael Lee and Jonathon Whisenhunt were awarded due to a September arrest of an armed robbery suspect at Wells Fargo Bank. They were able to return $150,000 to the bank. Officer Jason Davis also received the award after arresting an armed robbery suspect in August after a robbery at the Green Springs Kangaroo gas station.

Officer Chris Finley received the Award of Merit for going above and beyond in his duty, particularly the self-initiated arrest of a person suspected of committing 12 burglaries and backup assistance for another officer in arresting a burglary suspect.

Officers Jonathon Whisenhunt, Matthew Green and Kerah Hyatt and administrative employee Pam Adkins were given the Exemplary Service Award for "outstanding day-to-day performance" of their duties.

Gabe Ferguson received the Spirit Award from the Homewood Police Foundation. The Foundation gives the award for promoting strong community relationships and community service work.

Trent Ricketts was honored as Police Officer of the Year and Jessie Williams was honored as Civilian Employee of the Year. Williams is the longest-tenured employee in the department at 38 years, and recently moved from the records department to administrative role. Ross described her as "the kindest lady that I know."

The awards ceremony was followed by a reception for friends and family who attended.