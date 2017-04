× Expand Staff photo.

The Homewood Police Department will be conducting two sessions of training exercises this week on Tuesday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 19 from from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a release, the training will be taking place in the 1500 block of Melrose Place.

Residents may hear loud noises and notice a large police presence in that area. Signs will be posted and the area around the house will be taped off.