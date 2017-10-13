Police Chief Ross provides update regarding officer involved in shooting

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Homewood Police Chief Tim Ross addresses reporters on Oct. 13, 2017 regarding an incident from Oct. 12 involving an officer shooting.

Chief Tim Ross of the Homewood Police Department gave a brief statement on Oct. 13 regarding the officer who was shot while on duty early in the morning of Oct. 12 at 345 State Farm Parkway.

“As a result of this incident, two of my officers, while performing their duties as control officers, had to defend themselves,” pursuant to Alabama Code 13A-3-23, Ross said. One of the officers was shot in the leg after the suspect produced a handgun and fired at the officers. Officers returned fire and the suspect died at the scene.

The officer who was shot was taken to Grandview Medical Center with what was believed to be a serious injury at the time, the release said, and Ross noted that he has since been released. The suspect has been identified as John Payne.

“I would like to remind you that one of my officers was shot and taken to the hospital for a serious injury,” Ross said. “That officer, while released from the hospital, still faces the possibility of survey and further complications.”

Ross said this shooting follows another incident Homewood police were involved in less than two months ago where a suspect took an officer’s taser and used it against him. That situation also called for the officer to defend himself pursuant to Alabama Code 13A-3-23, Ross said.

"Our experience has shown us that when people ... decline to follow simple instructions given to them by police officers, that the risk of injury to our officers and the people that they are dealing with greatly increases,” he said. “It is my belief that the investigations of these two officer involved shootings will reveal that both suspects declined to follow instructions that were lawfully given to them by our officers but instead decided to flee from and subsequently assault our officers rather than face potential criminal charges and prosecution.”

The Homewood Police Department has a memorandum of understanding with ALEA, or the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, who is investigating the incident. Ross declined to comment further until the investigation is complete.

“I would ask everyone to allow reason to prevail during this time and allow these agents from ALEA to do their job,” he said, adding that the Homewood Police Department will respect any findings and abide by recommendations that ALEA may make to the district attorney.

“We sincerely appreciate the support and prayer that have been given to him [the officer] and would ask that you would continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers as well as the family of the deceased,” he said.

Ross declined to comment further.