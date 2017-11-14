Planning commission approves development plans for Patriot, West Homewood parks

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erica Techo LBYD engineer Curtis Eatman discusses the Homewood Patriot Park Development Plan during the Nov. 14, 2017 Planning Commission meeting. × 2 of 3 Expand Rendering courtesy of LBYD The proposed final development plan for West Homewood Park was presented during the Homewood Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 14, 2017. × 3 of 3 Expand Rendering courtesy of LBYD The proposed final development plan for Patriot Park was presented during the Homewood Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 14, 2017. Prev Next

There was a common theme with the agenda items at the Homewood Planning Commission’s special called meeting on Nov. 14: parks.

Before the commission were three cases, all in regard to the West Homewood and Patriot parks.

The first item was an amendment to the Patriot Park development plan that would incorporate an outdoor pool, amenity area, pool building with concessions and approximately 120 parking spaces, said LBYD engineer Curtis Eatman, the applicant for the case. A pool at this location had previously been discussed, but the final pool design was pending county approval as of September.

Multiple community members came forward during the public forum to ask questions about the plan. Some questions were a matter of clarification, including use for the pool and its relationship to the Senior Center.

Vanessa McGrath with the Building, Engineering and Zoning Department clarified that nothing was going to be done to the Senior Center building. Eatman also said the pool would have its own entrance and would not be attached to the senior center.

McGrath said dates passed along with the plan included starting construction this month and opening the pool in May 2019.

The planning commission approved the case.

Two cases related to plans for West Homewood Park. The second agenda item amended the final development plan, which includes the existing West Homewood Park, baseball fields, 6-acre complex, stadium and the former Mason property on West Oxmoor Road.

In addition to the existing five baseball fields, Eatman said the plan included adding another synthetic turf field adjacent to the existing fields, a new baseball field near the old pool building, adding a multisport field and an indoor multi-sport facility with synthetic turf areas, basketball courts and offices for parks and recreation maintenance. The plan also included additional parking, new concessions areas and replacing the existing bathrooms, Eatman said.

Neighbors to the park asked questions regarding parking, traffic, noise and trees or other buffers.

“This isn’t nearly as ready to go as Patriot Park,” McGrath said, following a question regarding the landscaping plan for the property.

Parks and Recreation Director Berkley Squires said that during public involvement meetings, they heard many citizen concerns about buffers between the park and homes “loud and clear,” particularly on the Parkside Drive side of the park.

While they have not decided which tree would be best for that area, Squires said, “we wanted something that would kind of drown out the noise.”

Another resident voiced concerns about traffic going in and out of the park, as there is only one entrance and exit. Commissioner Mark Woods said the game schedules are staggered which will limit the amount of traffic having to enter or exit the park at one time.

Eatman noted that there are two entrances at the former Mason property, meaning there will be multiple access points for the multi-use fields. He also said there would be no additional traffic signal for the park.

Resident Olivia Howard asked about passive areas of the park, which would not be designated for use by organized sports.

“My concern is that Central Park is extremely crowded, Patriot Park gets crowded and there’s very little space to take my grandkids out to play,” Howard said.

While there is not a designated “passive” area, there are open spaces in the park, Woods said. A green area on the right side of the park could serve as a good spot for families to have get-togethers or games of Frisbee, Woods said.

The planning commission voted to approve the amended development plan, conditional to the approval of rezoning for the property. The rezoning was the final item on the agenda.

There were no questions during the public forum for the rezoning, and the Planning Commission voted to recommend the rezoning to the City Council, which will vote on the item.

Although it was not an official item of business, three community members asked questions regarding Spring Park in Rosedale. Ward 1 Representative Britt Thames said $350,000 is budgeted for work at the park this year. While dates have not been set for public involvement meetings regarding the park, Thames said he would pass along that information as soon as it was available.