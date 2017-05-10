Parks department invites public input on plans for West Homewood, Patriot parks

× Expand Courtesy of Homewood Parks and Recreation West Homewood Parks plans Initial designs for the renovations at West Homewood Park.

The Parks and Recreation Department unveiled its first set of official plans for upgrades at West Homewood and Patriot Park during a Tuesday night public meeting. They're inviting feedback from residents in advance of a second meeting in two weeks.

These plans are the continuation of rough design ideas that were presented last fall to accommodate growth in youth athletics participation. The upgrades would improve existing fields and add new ones, add a new maintenance facility and move the pool from West Homewood Park to Patriot Park.

Parks Superintendent Berkley Squires and representatives from Davis Architects and the parks board led the May 10 meeting, held at the Senior Center with an almost full crowd.

The plans presented for West Homewood Park include a new maintenance facility and indoor turf practice building, with batting cages, on the Mason Corporation property adjacent to the park that the city purchased last year. Soccer fields and sand volleyball courts would also be added on the property.

On the southeast end of the park, a new gymnasium with capacity for basketball and volleyball would be added, along with six tennis courts. These would be adjacent to Waldrop Stadium. North of the stadium, a new restroom and concession stand would be added, along with renovation to the existing concession and restroom building, backstops and dugouts.

In the northwest portion of the park, existing ballfields would see renovations to concessions, restrooms, dugouts and a new press box-style backstop. Two new baseball and softball fields would be constructed as well.

The plans include newly paved parking and LED lighting throughout West Homewood Park.

The West Homewood pool will be closed this summer, which was a concern for some residents in the audience. Squires said the 20-year-old filtration system does not meet county standards, and since they hope to begin some construction work this summer, the parks department decided not to open the pool this year. Squires added that the old Central Park pool was also closed during construction of the Homewood Community Center.

At Patriot Park, the plans are less definite for how to orient a pool, aquatics building and parking in the green space north of the senior center. However, representatives said the plans will likely include a foot path for easier access for residents living west of the park, and possibly a second vehicle entrance from Oak Grove Road depending on the final plan. The total budget for the Patriot Park project is $6 million.

The pool could include a variety of elements such as lap lanes, a splash pad, slides, aquatic climbing wall, ADA-accessible beach style entry, play areas and "passive spaces" such as underwater seating. All of these ideas are still up in the air and representatives at the meeting said they hoped to hear from residents through an online survey about their preferences.

At the meeting, some residents felt that plans were moving too quickly, as Squires said he hopes to begin initial work by June 30 and open the Patriot Park pool by Memorial Day 2018. They wanted more time to give input on the design plans presented before money is committed to the project.

Some residents also spoke in favor of adding a walking trail around West Homewood Park and working with the school system to open up parking near the stadium for youth league use as well as general pedestrian accessibility for nearby homes. Representatives at the meeting said they were interested in pursuing those ideas.

Several members of the audience were in favor of making the new pool year-round rather than just open in the summer months. However, Parks Board Chairman Chris Meeks said they had studied the cost of operations and staff for a year-round pool and found it to be " a little bit cost-prohibitive.” In addition to an $11 million capital investment to build an indoor pool, operating costs would be about $612,000 annually, Meeks said, compared to $147,000 annually for a summer pool.

See the full presentation and share your thoughts on the Homewood Parks website. Squires said a second meeting will be set up to discuss public feedback on May 23, likely to be held at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center again.