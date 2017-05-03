Parks and recreation board to host public input meeting

× Expand Courtesy of Homewood Parks and Recreation Patriot Park improvements A plan by the parks and recreation department would add an aquatic center and tennis courts to Patriot Park.

The Homewood parks and recreation board will be seeking community input during a town hall next week to talk about plans for two of the city's parks.

According to a release from Parks and Recreation Superintendent Rusty Holley, the meeting will cover the plans for a community pool at Patriot Park and renovation work on the athletic facilities at West Homewood Park. These plans will be funded by proceeds from a $110 million bond issue the city took out late last year, and would cost around $30-35 million.

The meeting will be May 9 at 6 p.m., at the Homewood Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Road.