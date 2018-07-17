OLS July 4 fest draws thousands

× Expand Photo submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. The bake sale team at the OLS July 4 Fest.

Thousands of people seeking food and fun to celebrate July 4 attended Birmingham’s oldest Independence Day celebration at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Homewood. The 69th annual festival welcomed parishioners past and present, priests and visitors from the metro Birmingham community.

For the festival, 6,500 pounds of meat were grilled by members of the Knights of Columbus Council 4304. The event included bargains in the Trash ‘n Treasure rummage sale, with more than 10,000 items donated by parishioners. Guests enjoyed music provided by Bobby“T” Tanory, a bake sale, a raffle and games. Church tours highlighting the OLS architecture andCatholicism were available, as well as an information table on the faith.

The festival was coordinated by the Knights of Columbus and the grand marshal wasOLS Pastor Rev. Msgr. Martin Muller. Long-time parishioner Roger McLaughlin was awarded the Ernie Eltz Volunteer of the Year Award for his service. Festival proceeds will be divided between the OLS School, special charities and the Knights of Columbus.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.