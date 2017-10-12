Officer involved in shooting on State Farm Parkway

× Expand Staff photo.

A Homewood Police officer was involved in a shooting while conducting extra patrol along State Farm Parkway on Oct. 12 at 1:30 a.m., according to a release.

Officers were patrolling the area due to recent increase in vehicle burglaries when they saw two vehicles parked in the parking lot of All South Appliances at 345 State Farm Parkway. One of the trunks was propped open and three subjects were standing around the vehicles.

Upon confronting the subjects, one male suspect fled on foot and both officers pursued him before deploying tasers which had no affect on the suspect. The suspect then produced a handgun, firing multiple rounds at one of the officers, and at least one round struck the officer in the thigh.

Both officers returned fire and the suspect died at the scene after succumbing to his injuries.

The officer who was shot was taken to Grand View Medical Center with what was believed to be a serious injury at the time, the release said. The two other suspects were taken to the Homewood Police Department for questioning.

"The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was notified and is conducting the investigation. The deceased suspect was transported to the Jefferson Coroner's Officer," said the release. "The Coroner's will be release the identity of the suspect after next of kin are notified. Any further statements will be released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency."