Officer involved in shooting at Homewood hotel

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. Homewood Police Department The Homewood Police Department is located on 29th Avenue in downtown Homewood.

The Homewood Police Department has reported an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to an HPD release, an officer was patrolling in the parking lot of the Extended Stay Hotel on State Farm Parkway at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 18. Sgt. John Carr said the officer saw a man acting suspicious in the lot, which was an area where the department has received several complaints about car break-ins and narcotics use. During a struggle with the suspect, the officer's Taser was taken and used against him. The officer fired at the man.

The man was taken to UAB Hospital and pronounced dead. The officer was treated for minor injuries at Brookwood Medical Center and released.

Carr said there was an outstanding warrant for the suspect's arrest.

According to the release, an investigation into the incident will be headed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The Homewood Star will continue to report as more information becomes available.