Photo by Madoline Markham. Homewood Police Department The Homewood Police Department is located on 29th Avenue in downtown Homewood.

Homewood Police responded Friday morning to a report of shots fired at the Travel Inn, 275 Oxmoor Road, Chief Tim Ross said.

The Police Department posted on its Twitter account that there were no injuries and the scene is being processed.

The Homewood Star will update with additional information as it becomes available.