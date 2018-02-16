New survey open for downtown master plan feedback

× Expand Staff photo. Downtown Homewood.

The downtown master planning committee has opened a new survey for residents to give feedback on transportation, green spaces and the overall appearance of the downtown commercial area.

This is the second of three surveys planned by the Heart of Homewood master planning committee, which includes city officials and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.

The survey asks respondents to rate their priorities from several issues that have come up in previous surveys and public meetings about creating a cohesive plan for downtown. This includes businesses from Rosedale Drive and Vulcan Park on the north side to Oxmoor Road on the south, with U.S. 31 and Central Avenue as the eastern and western borders, respectively.

There are also a series of questions asking residents their preference on "tradeoff" options of architecture, green space, parking and use of the current Homewood Police Department headquarters once the police relocate to their future facility. These tradeoffs are intended to give a sense of how strongly Homewood citizens would prefer parking lots versus decks, or the level of uniformity in building design.

The survey includes areas to add comments throughout the questions.

Take the master planning survey at hwddevstreetscape.metroquest.com.