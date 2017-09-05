New plans for West Homewood, Patriot park projects come in within budget

× 1 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell West Homewood Multi-Use Building Designs for a multi-use facility at West Homewood Park, on the former Mason property, include maintenance offices, a basketball and volleyball gymnasium and covered batting cages. × 2 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Patriot Park Pool The new plan for the Patriot Park Pool includes a slide, splash pad, zero entry and a new pool building, as well as two lap lanes if the budget allows it. This plan is still pending Jefferson County approval. Prev Next

After months of delays in getting final plans for improvement projects at West Homewood and Patriot parks, the Parks and Recreation department has a set of plans that come in just under its $30 million budget.

Homewood Athletic Director Jakob Stephens shared new drawings from Davis Architects for the Patriot Park pool and West Homewood ballfields and athletic building today, which are estimated to cost about $29,997,000 to construct. That is divided between $15.2 million for West Homewood Park's ballfield additions and refurbishing, $7.6 million for the multi-use facility to be built there and about $7.2 million for the Patriot Park pool.

The parks department's earlier version of the project overshot the estimated budget, which will come from the city's $110 million bond issue. This prompted the department in August to go back and trim or adjust some things from its priority list.

Stephens said the current plan includes replacing the building on the Mason property, on the southwest corner of West Homewood Park, with a new gymnasium, offices and covered outdoor batting cages.

Two multi-purpose fields will be built next to this multi-use building, but wooded areas nearby will be preserved. Original drawings for a gymnasium and new tennis facility on the southeast 6 acres of the park were scrapped and the area will remain a multi-purpose field, while tennis courts will stay in their current location.

"That's where we saved the majority of the money," Stephens said, by reducing the number of buildings to be constructed.

New baseball and softball fields will still be added, as well as new fencing, lighting, restrooms and concessions across the park. A walking trail throughout the athletic fields is also still in the plans.

The pool has been scaled down to include a single slide, splash pad, zero entry and a "mushroom" water feature, along with a pool deck about the size of the Central pool. Two lap lanes are currently an "alternate" in the design, Stephens said, which will be brought in if the budget allows. The pool building is about three feet shorter and will match the Senior Center's exterior, and it will include concessions and covered eating areas.

The pool design is still pending final county approval.

There are 75 new parking spaces planned for the pool, which will be accessed by a new entrance off Oak Grove Road and will not connect with the Senior Center parking lot.

Stephens said work on the upper baseball/softball fields at West Homewood should begin in October and wrap up in January. The other phase of baseball/softball fields will wait until the next baseball season ends next summer.

The Patriot Park pool construction should begin in November, with the opening projected in mid- to late June. Stephens said they had originally planned a Memorial Day opening and could achieve that with favorable weather, but having to redesign the pool ate into the department's construction timeline.

Demolition of the Mason building also begins in November and the new multi-use facility should be open by December 2018.