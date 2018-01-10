Mother, child uninjured after being struck by car near Patriot Park

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. Homewood Police Department The Homewood Police Department is located on 29th Avenue in downtown Homewood.

A car struck a mother pushing her child in a stroller near Patriot Park Tuesday evening, but no one suffered serious injuries.

Homewood Police Sgt. John Carr said the accident occurred around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, after a driver hit the woman in a crosswalk. Carr said the mother suffered minor scratches and the child was uninjured, and no one was transported to the hospital.

The driver was cited for failure to yield right-of-way to pedestrians in a crosswalk, Carr said.