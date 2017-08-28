Mayor gives first presentation for 17-18 budget

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Mayor Scott McBrayer Mayor Scott McBrayer presents his 17-18 budget to the city council on Aug. 28.

The mayor presented his first draft of the city budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year at the Aug. 28 city council meeting.

The budget estimated $50.1 million in total revenue, and Mayor Scott McBrayer noted this is the first time in several years that the city has made its entire budget without relying on carryover funds from the previous budget.

“That’s something I’m really excited about,” he said.

The 2015-2016 fiscal year's budget had a surplus of over $400,000 after giving employee bonuses and transferring $700,000 to capital projects, and McBrayer said he expects the current year to end in a surplus as well. If it does, McBrayer told the council he will once again ask for employee bonuses.

“I have no reason to believe that we won’t end the year with a surplus again. It’s something I expect. It’s really something I demand,” he said.

Major projects he noted in tonight's initial presentation included $2.3 million for street paving and continued work on the Lakeshore diverging diamond interchange, the athletic fields and pool projects at West Homewood and Patriot parks, Phase II of the Greenway, engineering on the 18th Street Beautification project and additional sidewalks. The total capital projects budget is $6.2 million.

The mayor's budget projected $12.8 million in debt service, including the new $110 million bond the city acquired in 2016. The school system is expected to receive about $16.5 million from the city in 2017-2018, divided almost evenly between sales tax and property tax revenue.

Other projects McBrayer mentioned as part of the budget included 2 percent cost of living wage increases for city employees, an $11 million reserve and an additional $1 million risk management reserve. A new part-time code enforcement position was also added to the payroll.

Though the city's surplus puts Homewood in a good position, McBrayer said the budget is still tight and he hopes the council won't “nickel and dime ourselves to death” by adding small expenses throughout the year.

“There’s been a lot of hours put into this,” McBrayer said. “It’s probably one of the single most important things that I do.”

Budget hearings will begin in September, and agendas will be posted on the city website.