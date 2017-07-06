Mayfair resident leads effort to keep traffic triangle

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Save Our Triangle "Save Our Triangle" signs at the intersection of Roxbury Road and Mayfair Drive. The city is considering removing the triangle as part of a sidewalk project on Mayfair.

A triangle-shaped intersection at Mayfair Drive and Roxbury Road has turned into a bone of contention for some Mayfair residents as plans for sidewalks move forward.

When the city approved sidewalks on Mayfair in May, they added plans to reshape the Roxbury intersection to a T shape. The change was not part of original discussions with neighbors in 2016, but city officials said it was made after a recommendation from Skipper Consulting that removal of the triangle would improve safety and sight distance for drivers and emergency vehicle access. Fire Battalion Chief Nick Hill has agreed with this assessment.

"There has been immense confusion and problems with cars figuring out which way to traverse around and through that intersection for some time. A newly designed intersection that is safer for cars will eliminate that problem while at the same time also being safer for public safety vehicles and sidewalks," Ward 5 Representative Peter Wright said.

Mayfair area resident Chris Lane, who has been a vocal opponent of sidewalks in the area since discussion began last year, is now organizing neighbors to preserve the triangle, which he says has historical significance along with adding beauty and character to the neighborhood.

“If they’re going to tear up the charm out of our city … where do they go next?” Lane said.

Lane said he takes issue with the city adding the intersection redesign after public meetings on the sidewalk plans were over. He also disagrees with Skipper's safety conclusions and believes the triangle's placement in the road encourages drivers to slow down. Homewood Police Sgt. Keith Smith, who has worked in the traffic unit for nine years, said he is not aware of any traffic accidents reported at that intersection.

Several yards along Mayfair and Roxbury are dotted with signs that say "Save Our Triangle." Lane has also been organizing residents who want to keep the intersection, in hopes of getting a new design for sidewalks along the street without disrupting the triangle.

“I haven’t found anybody yet to say take the triangle out,” Lane said. “What can we do without tearing up the trees and the triangle?”

× Expand Wyatt Pugh, City of Homewood Mayfair-Roxbury intersection The proposed redesign of the Mayfair Drive and Roxbury Road intersection.

Current plans, created by BEZ Department head Wyatt Pugh, show a new T-shaped intersection with landscaping and street lights added on the sides.

"We are talking about five feet of property in the city right-of-way, and we will be replacing it with a well-designed, landscaped corner with our lovely light posts and street signs," Ward 5 Representative Jennifer Andress said.

Mayfair resident Daley King said the supporters of sidewalks on Mayfair aren't necessarily opposed to keeping the triangle. She said she didn't have a strong preference on keeping or removing the triangle, but felt safety is her priority.

"By no means do I want Homewood to lose any of its charm, but I want my children to be able to safely enjoy the amenities that Homewood has to offer," King said.

Fellow resident Alexa McElroy also said she doesn't have a strong opinion on keeping the triangle, but would like to see an outcome where all neighbors are satisfied.

“The bottom line is that the majority of people want sidewalks, and if this is the best way to bring sidewalks to Roxbury and Mayfair, then I trust this way,” McElroy said. “I really want everyone to be happy. I don’t want there to be unrest between the neighbors.”

Ashley Kappel, who started the petition for sidewalks on Mayfair, said she can see how the triangle could be safer for walkers, but doesn't want this issue to slow down sidewalk construction overall.

"If the city council can install our sidewalks, save the triangle and satisfy the overarching goals of the Homewood community as demonstrated in the master plan, then perhaps the wishes of all parties can be satisfied," Kappel said.

The city council's public safety committee will have a presentation of the proposed intersection changes on Monday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the council work room. The public is welcome to this meeting. It will be followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m.

Lane is planning to gather supporters of the triangle's preservation on Saturday, July 8. The Homewood Star will update with more information on this event once it's available.