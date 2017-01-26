Lil’ Lambs Sale offers deals on children’s items

× Expand Staff photo. The semiannual Lil’ Lambs sale is set for Feb. 24-25.

Trinity United Methodist Church will open its doors once again for the spring Lil’ Lambs consignment sale this month.

The twice-a-year consignment sale includes gently used children’s clothing, toys, accessories, strollers, books and furniture at discount prices. The sale will be in Trinity’s gymnasium Feb. 24-25. The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Volunteers at the sale are allowed an early shopping day Feb. 23.

Proceeds from the sale help send children and youth at Trinity on camping and mission trips, along with local mission partners. Donated clothes are used to fill the Modern Family closet ministry and My Child’s Closet.

Registration for sellers and volunteers opened in late January, and can be found at myconsignmentmanager.com/trinitybirmingham. Sellers at Lil’ Lambs keep 70 percent of the money they earn. The remaining 30 percent goes toward children’s ministries at Trinity.

To learn more about the Lil’ Lambs sale, go to trinitybirmingham.com.