Library Valentine’s party focuses on sweets, not romance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Kids participate in chocolate-themed games at the Homewood Library.

For teenagers who don’t have a date on Valentine’s Day, the Homewood Public Library has a good — and delicious — alternative: chocolate.

Teen department librarian Judith Wright said the annual Anti-Valentine’s Day Chocolate Party is returning this year, under the new name of the Stupid Cupid Chocolate Party.

Rather than focus on romance, Wright said, the free event will include games centered around chocolate and two fondue pots for teens to dip different foods.

“The whole idea evolved from forgetting Valentine’s Day and focusing on the joy that chocolate brings. Who needs love when you have chocolate?” Wright said.

The Stupid Cupid Party will be Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. in Room 101. It is open to teenagers in sixth through 12th grades.

For more information, call 332-6600 or go to homewoodpubliclibrary.org.