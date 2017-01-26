Library hosts Valentine Dinner Theatre with buffet, performance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. “Over the River and Through the Woods” will be in the Homewood Public Library’s large auditorium with a buffet at 6:30 p.m. followed by the show at 7:30 p.m.

Homewood Public Library will host its Valentine Dinner Theatre again this year on Feb. 10-11, featuring the family antics of “Over the River and Through the Woods” by Joe DiPietro.

“It’s a bit like a sitcom,” said Leslie West, head of adult services for Homewood Public Library. “It’s a comedy revolving around family, food and faith.”

The production, presented by South City Theatre, will offer an uplifting message and laughs, West said, noting the themes are universal. The show follows the story of 29-year-old Nick Cristano, who tells his grandparents he’s moving to Seattle — and drama follows. They don’t understand why he would leave — his parents and sisters also have already moved away.

“The biggest difference between these generations is their concept of family and home,” DiPietro said. “Our grandparents believed that the family was central, and work is something you do just to provide for them. For our generation, it’s a lot more complicated.”

The play will be in the library’s large auditorium with a buffet at 6:30 p.m. followed by the show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for the dinner and show and must be purchased by Feb. 8. Tickets are available online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org or at the library’s Adult Services Desk.