Hurricane Nate to bring rain, gusty winds Sunday

With just under two months to go in official hurricane season, Alabama is bracing for another potential hit from a tropical system as Hurricane Nate makes its way in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Nate, which strengthened up to a Category 2 on Saturday but was expected to hit as a Category 1, was expected to bring significant rain and wind to areas well beyond Alabama's beaches.

“It is important for Alabama residents to understand the potential threat of this storm goes beyond the coastal counties," said Alabama Emergency Management Agency director Brian Hastings in a press release. "Everyone needs to closely monitor this system as it moves across the state in the coming days.”

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that she was extending the state of emergency to the entire state, as the system was expected to move northeast from the Mobile area on Sunday.

According to an advisory from the National Weather Service office in Birmingham, Central Alabama could se between 3 and 4 inches of rain, with sustained winds up to 40 mph, and gusts in the high 50s.

The greatest threats, according to the National Weather Service, will be potential flash flooding and the possibility of downed trees and power outages.

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency urged residents on Facebook to secure items outside the home that could be blown away or become projectiles, and to prepare and emergency kit for potential power outages.

Due to a cold front moving into the area, the system was expected to be out of the area by Monday morning.

To report a power outage to Alabama Power:

Residential Customer Service - 800-888-2726

Business - 800-245-2244

Customer Service - 888-430-5787

Heard of closings we should know about? Email efeatherston@starnespublishing.com.