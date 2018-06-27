HPD retires K-9 Justice

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Police Department. Justice, one of Homewood Police Department’s three K-9s, retired in May to live as a family pet.

In early May, Homewood Police said goodbye to one of their four-legged officers. Justice, a 9-year-old shepherd who has been on duty in Homewood since 2011, officially retired to life as a pet.

HPD Sgt. John Carr said Justice is still in good health but has reached the average age to retire police canines. Justice’s original handler, Jeremiah Mote, chose to bring him home “where he will be a spoiled family pet,” Carr said.

“He’s going to live the retirement life,” Carr said.

Justice’s last day on the police force’s evening shift was May 7, and Carr said the Homewood Police Foundation was planning a special retirement ceremony for him.

Carr noted that the K-9 on their overnight shift, Shiloh, is close to Justice’s age and will likely be retired in late 2018 or early 2019.

The search for a replacement for Justice began in May, Carr said. Homewood Police are looking for an adult shepherd trained as a “dual-purpose” dog: capable both for narcotics detection and tracking and apprehension of suspects.

Once the right dog is found, Carr said the dog and handler will go through 12 to 14 weeks of training together before becoming an on-duty K-9 unit.