HPD holds retirement ceremony for K9 officers

× 1 of 5 Expand Sydney Cromwell A retirement cake created for Shiloh and Justice. The Homewood Police Department held a retirement party for K9 officers Shiloh and Justice on July 19, 2018. × 2 of 5 Expand Sydney Cromwell The Homewood Police Department held a retirement party for K9 officers Shiloh and Justice on July 19, 2018. × 3 of 5 Expand Sydney Cromwell Sgt. Jeremiah Mote with Justice, who is now retired and a family pet. The Homewood Police Department held a retirement party for K9 officers Shiloh and Justice on July 19, 2018. × 4 of 5 Expand Sydney Cromwell Cpl. Ted Springfield with Shiloh, who is now retired and living with the Springfield family. The Homewood Police Department held a retirement party for K9 officers Shiloh and Justice on July 19, 2018. × 5 of 5 Expand Sydney Cromwell Cpl. Ted Springfield with Shiloh, who is now retired and living with the Springfield family. The Homewood Police Department held a retirement party for K9 officers Shiloh and Justice on July 19, 2018. Prev Next

The Homewood Police Department held an unusual retirement ceremony for two of its officers on July 18. The officers were more interested in chew toys than in the words being spoken on their behalf.

K9 officers Shiloh and Justice retired in May after about seven years with the department. Both were the first multipurpose dogs — used for tracking, narcotics detection and apprehension of suspects — in the police department’s history. They were retired to become family pets based on the advice of veterinarians as the dogs started showing health problems related to their age.

Police Chief Tim Ross said this was the first retirement ceremony the police department has held for a canine, and he thanked their handlers for the commitment to a 24/7 job over the years. The dogs live with their handlers even outside of their patrol shifts.

Mayor Scott McBrayer said he remembers the day the dogs were brought to Homewood, and he often listens to police reports over the radio. When an officer requests K9 assistance, McBrayer said he turns the volume up “because I know it’s going to get good.”

Cpl. Ted Springfield, Shiloh’s third and final handler, is now his permanent home. Springfield said the dog is “a big old baby” in retirement and spends his time on the back porch and being fed treats by Springfield’s wife and kids.

Justice now lives with his first handler, Sgt. Jeremiah Mote.

“He’s enjoying retirement. He’s become a regular couch potato,” Mote said.

The retirement ceremony included cookies and a bone-shaped cake from the Fetch dog treat truck, as well as treats just for the two dogs. Pet Supplies Plus also provided goodie bags of treats, toys and other things for the dogs and their handlers to take home.

HPD currently has only one active K9 officer on patrol. Ross said a new dog has been purchased and will be paired with Officer Nick Altobella as his handler. A second dog and handler will also be selected, and both pairs will go through training in October.

Ross said the new K9s will be on patrol in January 2019.