Homewood voting precinct to change location for 2018 primaries

Homewood residents who have used the Exceptional Foundation as their polling location will have a new spot to vote during this summer's primary and runoff elections.

Since the Exceptional Foundation, 1616 Oxmoor Road, will be unavailable due to work on its building, the Jefferson County Board of Registrars has relocated polling for Precinct 5210 to the Homewood Board of Education building, 450 Dale Avenue.

This change will only affect the primary elections on June 5 and the runoff for any contested races on July 17.

Voting for Precinct 5210 will return to the Exceptional Foundation for the Nov. 6 general election.

Visit alabamavotes.gov for more information on the upcoming elections or to find your polling location.