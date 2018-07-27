Homewood Star takes home APA awards

The Homewood Star received awards for its work at the 2018 Alabama Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The annual contest celebrates the best in writing, photography, design and advertisements among newspapers across the state.

The awards were presented on Saturday, July 21, at the 2018 APA Summer Convention at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, AL. The Homewood Star competed in Division E of the contest, the division for member newspapers with free circulation.

Among the awards were:

1st place — Best local education coverage

2nd place — Best local economic coverage

3rd place — Best feature story coverage

In all, Starnes Publishing took home 94 awards across its seven papers — 280 Living, Hoover Sun, The Homewood Star, Vestavia Voice, Iron City Ink, Cahaba Sun and Village Living.