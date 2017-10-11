Multiple burglary suspects in Homewood police custody, according to release

In light of recent burglaries in the city, the Homewood Police Department has been conducting an under cover operation, accordingly to a release sent on Oct. 11.

According to the release, police have taken into custody two suspects for suspicion of vehicle burglary in the Kensington Road area, both of whom are being held for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

Police also responded to the 500 block of Oxmoor Road on an in-progress residential burglary where they arrested a suspect who is being held on numerous felony charges, according to the release. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

"The HPD undercover operation has been working closely with the Metro Area Crime Center to gather and share intelligence," stated the release. "HPD would also like to thank our residents for their response to our public service announcements and their continued efforts to remove their valuables from their vehicles and lock them."