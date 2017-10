× Expand Courtesy of the Homewood Police Department. Sarah Alexander

The Homewood Police Department reported today that Homewood resident Sarah Alexander, 16, ran away on Sept. 30, 2017 and has not been seen since around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. She was last seen at the McDonald's in Moody, Alabama in the company of three white males.

Anyone who has seen Sarah or knows of her whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Homewood Police Department at 332-6200.