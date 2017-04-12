Homewood police report missing juvenile

On April 12, the Homewood Police Department reported Ayden Horton, 15, as missing after they believed she ran away.

While Ayden was reportedly in class on April 10, she was not at school when family arrived to pick her up and has not been seen since.

"We have no reason to believe she's in any kind of danger right now," said Sgt. John Carr with the Homewood Police Department.

Ayden is a white female standing at 5 feet two inches weighing about 140 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue and pink patterned shorts with a long-sleeve blue shirt with white patterns.

Anyone with information regarding Ayden or her whereabouts are encouraged to call Homewood Police at 332-6200.