Jefferson County has issued an active felony warrant against Lionel Lopez for failure to register as a sex offender. The Homewood Police Department is currently looking for Lopez, who is a transient, and may be in the West Homewood area. He stands at about 5'5", weighs approximately 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, according to a police department report.

If anyone has any details on Lopez's whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Homewood Police Department at 332-6200.