Homewood police looking for missing juvenile

× Expand Courtesy of the Homewood Police Department. Tiffany Campbell.

The Homewood Police Department is looking for a runaway juvenile, according to a release from the department. Tiffany Campbell left her godmother's residence at 224 Robert Jemison Road without her mother's permission on Thursday, May 31, the release said, and Campbell has not been in contact with her mother since.

The 17-year old was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black hat. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Campbell should contact the HPD at 332-6200.