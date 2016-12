× Expand Staff photo. From the start of the year through July, Lt. Ben Sutton said, police had about seven operations and made about 10 arrests.

The Homewood Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place at 929 Valley Ridge Drive during the afternoon of Dec. 5. The victim of the shooting died at a local hospital. While a suspect has been taken in to custody for questioning by detectives, there is no additional information at this time. Check back for further updates.