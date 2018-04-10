Homewood Police Department presents awards, promotions

× 1 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Capt. Ben Sutton's daughter pins his new badge after he received a promotion at the Homewood Police Department annual awards ceremony on April 10, 2018. × 2 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Members of the Homewood Police Department command staff at the annual awards ceremony on April 10, 2018. × 3 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Chief Tim Ross (right) presents Sgt. Keith Smith with the Chief's Award at the Homewood Police Department annual awards ceremony on April 10, 2018. × 4 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Lt. Greg Brundage receives a promotion at the Homewood Police Department annual awards ceremony on April 10, 2018.. × 5 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Capt. Ben Sutton and Lt. Greg Brundage take the oath of office after being promoted at the Homewood Police Department annual awards ceremony on April 10, 2018. × 6 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Nathan Lane, Christopher Morgan, Eric Price, John Newland and Ted Springfield are sworn in after being promoted at the Homewood Police Department annual awards ceremony on April 10, 2018. × 7 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Nathan Lane, Christopher Morgan, Eric Price, John Newland and Ted Springfield are sworn in after being promoted at the Homewood Police Department annual awards ceremony on April 10, 2018. × 8 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Sgt. Nathan Lane receives his new badge after a promotion at the Homewood Police Department annual awards ceremony on April 10, 2018. × 9 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell The Homewood Police Department gave out several awards for bravery and exemplary service at the annual awards ceremony on April 10, 2018. × 10 of 10 Expand Sydney Cromwell Recipients of the 2018 Homewood Police Department's awards at the annual awards ceremony on April 10, 2018. Prev Next

Homewood Police Department honored several of its award-winning officers and announced promotions at its annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 10.

Chief Tim Ross and police officers were joined by family members, retired officers and city officials, including Mayor Scott McBrayer, for the occasion. Ross said this was one of the largest groups of promotions that the department has had recently.

"This is a great day for Homewood," Ross said. "We're very blessed to have the caliber of people that we have."

McBrayer added that the reason for the large number of promotions was not only the officers' hard work, but also Ross' continual efforts to promote and recognize the work of those in his department.

"There's nobody more on your side than your chief," McBrayer said.

Ben Sutton was promoted to captain, with 27 years on the Homewood force. Ross said Sutton is "my right hand man now."

Greg Brundage was promoted to lieutenant, and Christopher Morgan and Nathan Lane both earned the rank of sergeant. Lane's father, Charlie Lane, is also a former member of the Homewood police force.

Three men were promoted to corporals: Eric Price, John Newland and Ted Springfield.

The promoted officers were sworn in and family members helped pin their new badges.

The promotions were followed by the annual awards. There were two Medal of Honor recipients, which Ross said is the highest award the department gives. Both officers, Jake Kidd and Joshua Reebals, were involved in an October 2017 encounter with an armed suspect and put themselves in harm's way, Ross said. Reebals also received the Purple Heart due to a gunshot wound during the incident.

"You're in the company of what I consider heroes, and I don't use that word lightly," Ross said.

Other award recipients included: