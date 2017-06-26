City Council approves crosswalk installation, Brookwood Village road closures

× Expand Sam Chandler Homewood City Council Homewood City Council President Bruce Limbaugh presides over the council's meeting on Monday, June 26, 2017.

The Homewood City Council on Monday night considered and approved the installation of a crosswalk at Windsor Drive and Shades Creek Parkway that will enable pedestrians to cross one of the city's busiest thoroughfares more safely.

Ward 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Andress oversaw the resolution's development. She is a former president of the Birmingham Track Club and sits on the city's Public Safety Committee.

The council also approved requests submitted by Jennifer Gowers of Go Pro Event Solutions to close the road at Brookwood Village for four upcoming concerts, the first of which will take place on Monday, July 17. The road will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the "Just Show up Show" presented by the radio station, 103.7 The Q. The free 7 p.m. concert will feature Aaron Carter, Hey Violet and Max. Gowers said it is meant to provide the artists exposure to a younger audience.

The road through Brookwood Village also will be closed from 1 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 14, 21 and 28 for the "Brookwood Live!" concert series. Gowers said the concerts will be from 5 to 9 p.m.

Additionally, the council approved multiple sign and fence variances. The Nadeau furniture store at 2738 18th St. S. was granted permission to install new signs, as was the St. Vincent's Health System location at 1944 28th Ave. S. St. Vincent's appears set to take over the space occupied formerly by Bob's Bikes. The council approved fence variances at 1525 Roseland Drive and 531 Clermont Drive. The residents requesting the variances cited safety concerns due to their property's proximity to creeks.

Also on Monday's agenda was a spate of requests that will be sent to committee meetings for consideration before the council's next session on July 10.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Public Works Committee will convene to discuss a sinkhole in the vicinity of Berry Road and the Hickory Knoll Apartments. Greg Cobb, an employee in the city's building, engineering and zoning department, said that a pipe owned by Hickory Knoll has become loose from its connection to a junction box. The city told Hickory Knoll to make the repair over a year ago, Cobb said.

The Special Issues Committee will meet to consider a wireless infrastructure company's request to put two utility poles in the city. Previously, the request was met with resistance from the committee.

The Public Safety Committee will discuss what do with the Mayfair triangle, which has been at the center of discussions between council members and residents.

At the July 10 council meeting, a public hearing will be held to consider approving a zoning ordinance change that will add a personal fitness studio to the accepted uses for buildings zoned for C-1 Office Building District.