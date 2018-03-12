Homewood achieves 'Tree City' designation

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Henry Hughes. Tree planting Seedlings grown from native Homewood trees are replanted at Red Mountain Park. × 2 of 2 Expand Jesse Chambers Robert Plummer (L) and Jimmie Ross, both volunteers from Pelham, spread mulch around a native tree seedling along Shades Creek. Prev Next

Homewood's leafy greenery is getting national recognition, as the city was recently declared a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The Foundation recognizes 3,400 communities across the United States that meet four urban forestry standards: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, celebrating Arbor Day and spending at least $2 per person each year on tree planting and maintenance.

Homewood Environmental Commission member Ryan Dye said this is Homewood's first year to be declared a Tree City USA, joining its neighbors Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and Hoover, among others. The city also recently hired a consultant to help update its tree ordinance.

Dye said the HEC has been working toward the Tree City designation for about six months, though its tree planting and preservation efforts have been in place far longer.

The HEC is starting a pilot tree planting program, Dye said, to encourage new trees on private properties in Homewood. The program will work with local landscaping companies to provide "all-inclusive" tree planting with a discount to homeowners, he said.

"Tree City commitments encourage care and expansion of trees on public lands and rights of way, but not private property. Ninety percent of Homewood's land is privately owned, so it's important to also encourage willing private land owners to support our tree canopy and plant new trees," Dye said.

A flyer for the program listed several local tree species – including bald cypress, white and red oak species, Sourwood southern magnolia, yellow poplar, American beech river birch and black gum trees – available from Endless Summer Landscapes, Father Nature Landscapes and Curb Appeal. Prices vary from $150 to $550 based on the size of the tree and the services the landscaping companies are offering, such as consultations, labor, soil mix, mulch, water bags and a warranty.

Dye said the city will receive a plaque and road signs from the Arbor Day Foundation as part of their Tree City designation. Learn more about the Tree City USA program on the Foundation website.

The Homewood Environmental Commission meets Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Find out more about the commission and meeting agendas on the city website.