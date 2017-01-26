Hearts of Hope fundraiser benefiting The Foundry set for Feb. 23

The 11th annual Hearts of Hope luncheon and marketplace benefiting The Foundry Women’s Recovery Program is set for Feb. 23 at The Club.

This year’s fundraising goal is to reach $110,000.

Proceeds are raised through sales at the marketplace, sponsorships, donations and table hostesses.

The marketplace will kick off the event at 10 a.m., featuring clothes, accessories, household items and services such as spa and beauty packages from local merchants.

The program, including guest speaker Barbara Dooley, will begin at noon. The program also will include a video and presentation that share the stories of women who have been helped through The Foundry Women’s Recovery Program.

Women who are supporting The Foundry and those who are receiving help will be seated together for lunch, allowing time to interact.

Dooley is the wife of legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley. She is also an author, radio and TV personality, nonprofit volunteer, career woman, speaker and a cancer survivor.

“Attendees overwhelmingly asked for her to be invited back,” said development manager Larisa Mills.

The Foundry Women’s Recovery Program meets the needs of women battling substance abuse, guiding them into a future in freedom.

“They come to us through the urging of family members and friends, through court order and voluntarily,” said Micah Andrews, CEO of The Foundry Ministries. “The main thing they have in common is the need for their lives to be reshaped.”

For more information or to register for Hearts of Hope, go to foundryministries.com/hearts-of-hope-2017.