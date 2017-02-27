Fire on Red Mountain result of firework ember

× Expand Courtesy of reddit user m_pemulis23. A photo of the fire on Red Mountain which started Sunday, Feb. 26.

During a fireworks show at an event a The Club, a fire on the side of Red Mountain broke out Sunday night.

The fire was the result of an ember that got in the grass and kudzu on the mountain and caught fire, said Birmingham Fire Department Public Information Officer Capt. Bryan Harrell.

"The spark hit the right place at the right time," Harrell said.

A fire inspector and fire truck were on the scene for the fireworks show, which is normal protocol for fireworks show at The Club, but the location of the fire required brush trucks from Stations 4 and 29.

“We had to get our brush trucks on the scene because we couldn’t get our fire engine in the grass,” Harrell said.

Birmingham Fire Department usually has individuals on the scene in case something like this happens, Harrell said.

"Basically, it was a fire works show that they do at The Club," he said. "The fireworks show requires a fire inspector, and we always have a fire truck standing by at the base of the hill.”

Sunday's fire wasn't a "major, major fire," Harrell said.

A call to The Club for comment was not immediately returned.