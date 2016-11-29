Fire Department extinguishes Wildwood brush fire

× Expand Staff photo. Homewood Fire Department will be participating in the first-ever Health and Safety Day.

The Homewood Fire Department successfully extinguished a brush fire in Wildwood Monday Night, but officials say they have been unable to determine the cause.

Police Sgt. John Carr said the police and fire departments responded to a fire that started behind the Lowe's on Wildwood Parkway. The fire spread to the Parkside Circle area before firefighters put it out, but there were no injuries or damage to homes.

"They got it put out well before ... it risked any houses," Carr said.

The fire department investigated potential causes, but Carr said a lack of witnesses and high winds due to Monday night storms make it impossible to determine the source of the fire and whether it was set accidentally or intentionally.

The Birmingham area has been in drought conditions for several months, resulting in high incidence of brush fires. Monday night was the first significant rainfall in about three months, and more rain is forecasted later this week.